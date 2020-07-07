Zhara Nilsson Mesmerizes Her 1 Million Instagram Followers With A Hot Bikini Snap

Swedish model Zhara Nilsson went online on Tuesday and shared a hot bikini picture to wow her 1 million fans.

In the snap, the blond bombshell could be seen rocking a skimpy, American flag bikini that allowed her to show off major skin. The bikini top featured blue triangular cups with stars printed on it, thin white straps that tied behind her back, and red and white strings that ran across her chest. The tiny bikini top allowed Zhara to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts.

She teamed the top with tiny bikini bottoms that also featured red and white straps. The ensemble also drew attention toward her sculpted abs, taut stomach, and sexy thighs.

In terms of her makeup application, she seemingly wore some foundation, dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, and opted for a dark mauve shade of lipstick combined with a slick fo gloss. In addition, she appeared to have applied multi-colored eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a thick coat of mascara and completed the look with dark, well-defined eyebrows that had been arched to perfection.

She wore her highlighted tresses in a bun. As for accessories, she kept it very simple and only chose to wear a silver barbell in her navel.

The picture was apparently captured in her house. A white sofa, a mirror, and a chandelier could be seen in the background. Zhara stood straight in front of an oval-shaped mirror, held her hair, seductively parted her lips, looked at the camera, and clicked a selfie.

In the caption, the hottie wrote that she was posing in an American flag bikini especially for her fans in the United States. She also asked them how they celebrated the 4th of July.

Within an hour of posting, the picture racked up close to 6,000 likes and over a hundred comments in which fans praised Zhara’s amazing figure and also replied to the caption.

“Damn, baby, you are smoking hot,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I was working. Spent the weekend sanitizing shopping carts at a store, making sure that everyone entered the store with a mask on,” another user responded.

“Wow, you look fabulous,” a third admirer remarked, adding multiple heart emoji.

Apart from her fans, many models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Vicky Aisha, Jessica Killings, Ekaterina Zueva, and Christy Mack.

Zhara often treats her followers to her skin-baring snapshots. Not too long ago, she shared a pic in which she rocked a white two-piece bikini that perfectly accentuated her amazing curves.