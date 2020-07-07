Ayesha Curry Slays In Pink Sports Bra & Black Workout Shorts

Ayesha Curry flaunted her fit physique via a new pair of photos on her Instagram page Tuesday afternoon. She shared the photos alongside a lengthy caption about fitness and her new partnership with Fitbit, but it was her phenomenal figure that grabbed everybody’s attention.

The two snapshots showed Ayesha standing and posing for the photographer. She had one leg bent and resting on what appeared to be a medicine ball, and she had one hand resting on her upper thigh. Ayesha’s long braids were swept to one side and they casually cascaded down her back and over one shoulder.

Ayesha looked straight toward the camera, a slight smile on her face. She kept her accessorizing simple in this case, wearing what seemed to be a Fitbit on one wrist and a bracelet on the other.

The 31-year-old mom of three was wearing a pink Under Armour sports bra along with a form-fitting pair of black workout shorts. Ayesha completed her sporty look with a pair of sneakers.

Ayesha’s workout ensemble and stance synced beautifully to allow her to flaunt her stunning figure. Her arms and legs were muscular and trim, and her chiseled abs were highlighted by the fit of the outfit.

In her caption, Ayesha wrote about how she needed to develop a fitness routine that fit into her existing life rather than took away from it. She explained that she believed that exercise was never wasted time. At the same time, she noted, she found she needed to develop ways to build new habits and routines that fit into her busy schedule.

Ayesha’s fans quickly made it clear that they thought her efforts had been quite successful, as she looked incredible in these new photos. Nearly 140,000 likes piled up on this new Instagram post in just an hour. In addition, more than 1,000 people commented to show their love for this look.

“You are such an inspiration to so many,” one follower shared.

“I’ve been looking forward to hearing all about what you’ve done. You look so happy and healthy, I want that,” another follower wrote.

The busy mom, who also happens to be married to Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, noted that she now has a series of content accessible via the Fitbit app. Based on the reactions to these new photos, it seemed likely that she would be generating a lot of excitement for what she’s developed.

“You look so strong,” a fan remarked.

“Such an inspiration!!!! Yes, be healthy for ourselves and our loved ones!” noted another commenter.

Seeing Ayesha dedicating herself to fitness and wellness is nothing new. She has previously shared glimpses into her workouts with her husband, and her fans love to follow both her fitness and cooking routines. All of her efforts have clearly paid off, as her 7.3 million followers made it clear they think she is looking unbelievably stunning these days.