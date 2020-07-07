Lydia Farley Goes Braless Under Sweater With Plunging Neckline While Rocking Daisy Dukes

Lydia Farley looked casually chic in her latest Instagram update. The model put her fabulous figure on display in a pair of Daisy Dukes and a mint green sweater while she posed outside.

The popular influencer was leaning against a wall next to a large wooden door. The geotag for the post indicated that she was in Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, a district of Barcelona.

The image was cropped just above Lydia’s knees, and it showed her from a slight side angle. Her sweater was a mint green color with long sleeves. It also had a plunging neckline, which Lydia wore unbuttoned, exposing the fact that she was not wearing bra. Her Daisy Dukes were incredibly short, with the hems rolled up, showing off her toned thighs. The sweater was tucked into her shorts, highlighting her flat tummy.

The Barcelona-based model styled her raven-hued hair straight and tossed over one shoulder. Her makeup application appeared to include shaped brows, eyeliner and a light coat of eye shadow and mascara. She also wore a dusting of pink blush on her high cheekbones and a pink shade on her lips. As for accessories, she sported a large pair of hope earrings, a dainty necklace, and a watch. She completed her look with dark polish on her nails.

Lydia leaned against the frame of the door with her back slightly arched. The pose accentuated her slender midsection and shapely thighs. It also gave her fans a peek at her cleavage. She placed one arm in front of her chest while she gave the camera a slight smile.

In the post’s caption, she tagged her promotional partner, Fashion Nova.

Her followers seemed to enjoy her casual look, and many took to the comments section to leave a compliment.

“What else can I say? You’re just so freakin gorgeous and beautiful,” one admirer wrote.

“you keep on posting such beautiful and amazing posts and I’ll keep on liking them all,” quipped a second fan.

“Happy Tuesday to this beautiful woman. I love your photoshoot, you look amazing. I hope you have a good day. Stay safe and stay healthy Lydia,” a third Instagram user replied.

“You look awesome Lydia. Your workouts certainly show. Have a great day,” commented a fourth follower.

Lydia seems to enjoy sharing parts of her life in Spain with her followers. She recently shared a snap that saw her loving on her puppy while she put her fit physique on display in a blue and white checkered shirt and a skimpy pair of panties.