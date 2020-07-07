Lisa Vanderpump Offers An Update On Husband Ken Todd Weeks After He Underwent Back Surgery

Lisa Vanderpump shared a video of her husband's progress after he underwent back surgery in June.

Lisa Vanderpump is offering an update on her husband, Ken Todd, who underwent back surgery in June.

After first confirming her husband was going under the knife weeks ago, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and current Vanderpump Rules star shared a video of her husband walking in the yard at their Los Angeles home, Villa Rosa, and telling his longtime partner that he forgot his name.

“Ha he is back after a few days on OxyContin and a dedicated nurse…oh and the gigster of course,” Lisa wrote in the caption of her video.

In the clip she shared, Lisa was heard saying to Ken, “Hello! You’re back. What’s your name?”

Then, after Ken asked his wife if she was talking to him, she again questioned him about his name. In turn, Ken jokingly, or perhaps not, said, “I can’t remember.”

Ken then sat down alongside Lisa and took a sip from a nearby mug.

On June 26, Lisa shared a photo of her husband seated on a white chair alongside one of their dogs looking quite uncomfortable as his wife snapped the pic. Then, in the photo’s caption, Lisa applauded those who had worked on her husband for allowing him to return home on the same day that he underwent a three-hour surgery.

“Cheers to my husband who had three hour back surgery this morning…general anesthetic, back home already, brilliant talented doctors. Dr. Lanman thank you!” she tweeted at the time.

Following Lisa’s video post on Instagram, the longtime Bravolebrity was met with a number of positive messages from her fans and followers, including her Vanderpump Rules co-star, James Kennedy, and The Real Housewives of New York City cast member Sonja Morgan, both of whom were glad to see Ken back on his feet.

Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd attend the 4th Annual World Dog Day at West Hollywood Park. Jerod Harris / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ken spoke to TooFab at the end of last year, months after Lisa announced she was leaving the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and said that when it came to her exit from the Bravo reality series, he was certainly not upset to see her walk away from the show.

“Oh, she’s a different person! Oh, yeah,” Ken said of the positive change he saw in his wife.

Ken then took aim at Lisa’s former co-stars, telling the outlet that she got “eight b***hes” off her back before confirming that he had not spoken to any of said “b***hes” since Lisa quit the series last June.