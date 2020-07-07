Colombian Stunner Ariana James Flaunts Her Figure In Purple Workout Set

Ariana James flaunted her fit figure to her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, July 7, with her most recent update. The Colombian fitness model posted a couple of photos of herself clad in a skintight workout set that did her gym-honed bod nothing but favors.

James was photographed outdoors in Miami, Florida, according to the tag. The first showed her standing on grass in a three-quarter stance. In the second, she leaned against a white structure lined with bushes.

James wore a deep purple two-piece set made of a slightly shiny fabric. It included a sports bra with medium straps that stretched over her shoulders. It featured a low neckline that allowed her to tease her ample cleavage. The top had a thick lower elastic that appeared to give it good support. She teamed it with a pair of matching leggings that sat above her belly button, showing off her toned upper abs.

In the first photo, James wore a cream-colored cropped sweater whose front sat above the bra, leaving her entire chest uncovered. James wore the hood pulled over her head. She wore her dark hair in a middle part and styled down. She appeared to be wearing little to no makeup.

In the caption, James included a motivational message in Spanish. She said that, among life’s many choices, we should always make the one that makes us happy. She also tagged the brand TLF | Take Life Further, suggesting the post was an ad for the retailer. Within the first three hours, the post has garnered more than 65,000 likes and over 1,100 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for James.

“You are a great example of dedication and consistency,” one of her fans wrote.

“Ariana. Beautiful soul in a beautiful body with a beautiful take on life. Your joy, spontaneity positively impacts my being. You are a very beautiful whole,” raved another user.

“You are a beautiful doll,” a third fan replied.

“Bomb! You are going to cause my cellphone to explode,” added a fourth admirer.

James is not one to hide her chiseled body from her fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently sent temperatures soaring with a photo to saw her wearing just a pair of black bikini bottoms. She strategically positioned her arms over her chest to censor the shot. James posed outdoors in a wild setting. She knelt on the ground where brown leaves surrounded her. At her back were tall grass and a single tree with a long branch.