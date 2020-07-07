Stunning Jessica Naz Bares Curvaceous Booty In Tiny Thong And Denim Jacket

Gorgeous model Jessica Naz flaunted her ample assets in an Instagram post on Friday morning.

The sultry brunette thrilled her 472 thousand followers with a pair of behind-the-scenes images from a recent photo shoot. As indicated by the corresponding caption, it appears that the model was strutting her stuff for a Guess campaign.

In the first photo, Jessica was standing, gazing seductively at the viewer over her right shoulder. She wore a distressed denim jacket with the sleeves pulled up over her slender forearms.

She had her torso turned slightly away from the camera, which caused the unbuttoned garment to obscure the front of her body.

The tiniest hint of a patterned thong peeked out below the jacket, resting against the smooth tanned skin of her hips and leaving the lower half of her body almost completely bare.

Jessica’s arched back and slightly offset stance emphasized the swell of her incredible derriere.

Her wavy brunette mane was suggestively tousled and parted on one side. It framed either side of her delicate facial features and cascaded halfway down her back.

What appears to be very light make-up completed the look.

Her dark, almond-shaped eyes were accentuated with black liner and mascara. She wore a nude gloss on her full lips, which were slightly parted. Perfectly-executed bronzer and a bit of pink blush showed off her exquisite cheekbones.

The background displayed the many accouterments of a professional photography studio.

The corner of a light reflector was apparent in the left corner of the frame. Just below that was a small white shelf that appeared to hold a mirror, and several bottles that may be cosmetics.

Directly behind Jessica sat a large piece of metal scaffolding with a series of steps, presumably allowing the photographer to utilize a different vantage point whilst working.

In the following image, Jessica remained in the same sexy ensemble, but this time she posed in front of a white backdrop. She faced the camera head-on, and her entire figure could be seen in the frame.

The high-cut printed body suit she wore was now completely visible underneath the designer jacket.

The top of the coat draped wide across her shoulders, leaving the shape of her bust exposed and drawing attention to her hourglass shape. White heels make her legs look a mile long.

Jessica has been flaunting her incredible curves for years, and Instagram followers are always quick to compliment her enviable appearance. Her post today received hundreds of heart and flame emoji, as well as hundreds of other comments.

“Jessica you have one of the finest bodies especially that booty. Your [sic] gorgeous babe. Have a great day!” exclaimed one fan.

“Beautiful legs,” praised another.

“Screw the jeans…this is perfect!!! Looking amazing,” chimed in another follower, who clearly appreciated her outfit.