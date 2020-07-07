Jessica Naz Bares Curvaceous Booty In Tiny Thong And Denim Jacket

Gorgeous model Jessica Naz flaunted her ample assets in an Instagram post on Friday morning.

The sultry brunette thrilled her 472,000 followers with a pair of behind-the-scenes images from a recent photo shoot. As indicated by the corresponding caption, it appears that the model was strutting her stuff for a Guess campaign.

In the first photo, Jessica gazed seductively at the viewer over her right shoulder. She wore a distressed denim jacket with the sleeves pulled up over her slender forearms. She had her torso turned slightly away from the camera, which caused the unbuttoned garment to partly obscure the front of her body.

The tiniest hint of a patterned thong peeked out below the jacket, resting against her hips and leaving the lower half of her body almost completely bare. Her arched back and slightly offset stance emphasized the swell of her incredible derriere.

Jessica’s wavy brunette mane was suggestively tousled and parted on one side. It framed either side of her delicate facial features and cascaded halfway down her back.

Jessica completed her look with what appeared to be very light makeup. Her dark, almond-shaped eyes were seemingly accentuated with black liner and mascara. She looked to have worn a nude gloss on her full, slightly parted lips, as well as some expertly applied bronzer and a bit of pink blush on her cheekbones.

The background displayed the many accoutrements of a professional photography studio.

The corner of a light reflector was apparent in the left corner of the frame. Just below that was a small white shelf that appeared to hold a mirror, as well as several bottles of what looked to be cosmetics.

A large piece of metal scaffolding with a series of steps sat behind Jessica, presumably allowing the photographer to utilize a different vantage point whilst working.

In the following image, Jessica was still rocking the same sexy ensemble, but that time, she posed in front of a white backdrop. She faced the camera head-on, putting her entire figure in the frame.

The high-cut printed bodysuit she wore was now completely visible underneath the designer jacket. The top of the coat draped wide across her shoulders, leaving the shape of her bust exposed and drawing attention to her hourglass physique. Her white heels made her legs look a mile long.

Jessica has been flaunting her incredible curves for years, and Instagram followers are always quick to compliment her enviable appearance. Her post today received hundreds of comments, including several with heart and flame emoji.

“Jessica you have one of the finest bodies especially that booty. Your [sic] gorgeous babe. Have a great day!” exclaimed one fan.

“Beautiful legs,” praised another.

“Screw the jeans…this is perfect!!! Looking amazing,” chimed in a third follower, who clearly appreciated her outfit.