Chloe Saxon Sprawls Out On A Fur Blanket While Clad In A Sexy, Snakeskin-Print Bikini

Chloe Saxon added another skin-baring photo to her scorching Instagram feed that saw her clad in a snakeskin-print bikini. The sizzling new post was uploaded an hour ago, and it’s garnering killer reviews from Chloe’s 770,000-plus fans.

The hot image captured the model sprawled out on a fur blanket. She did not use a geotag that revealed her exact location, but she was positioned indoors, in front of a stark white wall. In her caption, she told fans that she was maintaining her curves, and she made sure to tag Faces By AKJ Aesthetics — a company that performs everything from facial injectables to buttocks fillers.

Chloe lay on her side and turned her fit figure toward the camera. She gazed directly in front of her with her lips slightly parted and wearing a smoldering stare. Chloe bent both arms at the elbows and positioned them behind her head as she propped one hip in the air. The model crossed one leg over the other and showcased her bombshell curves in a skimpy bikini.

Chloe opted for a snakeskin-print swimsuit that didn’t leave much to the imagination. The top of the suit had a straight neckline that stretched across her abundant chest and showed off a glimpse of underboob. The piece featured a matching strip of fabric over her ribs that helped draw attention to her taut tummy.

Chloe’s bikini bottoms were just as hot. The swimwear featured thick straps that were worn high on her hips while its low-riding front showed off her trim midsection. The cheeky cut also revealed Chloe’s shapely thighs, one of which was inked with a flower tattoo.

The model added several accessories to her look, including a pair of small hoop earrings and a few layered necklaces. Chloe fashioned her jet-black locks in a slicked-back style and wore a flirty, high ponytail on the top of her head. She didn’t skip out on glam and appeared to be wearing eyeliner, mascara, blush, shimmery eyeshadow, and lipstick.

The post has been widely recognized by fans and has garnered over 6,000 likes and 185 comments. Some social media users complimented her figure, and a few others had no words and commented using emoji instead.

“Is there a day where this woman does not look beautiful and sensual,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“You have the sexiest curves Chloe,” a second fan complimented.

“WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOW! Both your curves and your body looks so gorgeous and hot and sexy,” one more devotee added alongside a mix of different emoji.