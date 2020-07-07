Zach Braff & Girlfriend Seen With Nick Cordero’s Son After Vowing Star’s Family ‘Will Never Want For Anything’

Scrubs star Zach Braff and his girlfriend, actress Florence Pugh took Nick Cordero’s one-year-old son, Elvis Eduardo Cordero, for a walk on Monday, according to Page Six. The outing came one day after the broadway star passed away after a long battle with the coronavirus. Zach has maintained that he would take care of his friend’s son and wife, Amanda Kloots.

“I promise the world they will never want for anything,” Zach wrote on Instagram Monday.

The couple was spotted out on a walk with baby Elvis in a Los Angeles area neighborhood. Zach was casually dressed in a simple white tee-shirt from the Fender guitar company and black printed Nike shorts with biker shorts underneath. The actor seemed prepared for a strenuous walk as he had on Merrell hiking boots. The Scrubs star accessorized with sunglasses, a black protective mask and a pair of quirky star printed socks.

Zach’s girlfriend was also dressed casually but a bit more elegantly. The Little Women actress wore an all-black ensemble consisting of a simple black tank top and a long black printed skirt with a slit up to her thigh. Florence accessorized with sunglasses, a paisley printed protective mask, and a jewel-colored scrunchie on her wrist.

The actor had a serious look on his face as he pushed his friends’ son around the neighborhood in a trike. Florence was a little more light-hearted and was seen smiling as the wind blew back her long locks. While the couple both had protective masks with them, neither was photographed wearing them properly during the walk. Florence carried hers while Zach had his hanging under his chin.

The pair took their time with Elvis seriously. The one-year-old was fully protected from the sun with a large printed hat. Elvis was also mostly covered by the ample shade of the push trike he was lounging in. Elvis took in the sights with a stern look on his face. The one-year-old had on a white tee shirt and printed shorts. He was also photographed wearing black Converse sneakers.

The outing came only one day after Elvis’ dad passed away from coronavirus complications. Nick was in the hospital for more than three months.

Zach and Nick were best friends. The two were so close that Nick and his family were living in the guest house of Zach’s home while they completed renovations.

Zach recently shared that Nick texted him to take care of Amanda and Elvis before his passing.