Devon Windsor Puts On A Leggy Display In A Printed Bikini On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, July 7, and treated her fans to a hot bikini snapshot.

In the picture, the 26-year-old model could be seen rocking a ruffled triangle bikini top that boasted thin straps and a string running across her chest. The risque garment allowed her to show off a glimpse of cleavage. She teamed the sexy top with matching, ruffled string bikini bottoms that drew attention toward her taut stomach and sexy thighs.

To pose, Devon sat on the edge of a boat with her long, lean legs stretched forward. Her husband Johnny Barbara, whom she married in November 2019, could also be seen sitting close to her. Devon lifted her chin up, closed her eyes, kept one of her hands on Jonny’s thigh, and flashed a small smile to strike a pose.

She appeared to have worn a full face of makeup to complement her sexy bikini. The application seemingly included some foundation, a dark terracotta shade of lipstick, and shimmery eyeshadow. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows.

Devon wore her blond tresses down and let her locks fall over her back. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of small stud earrings, a dainty pendant, an assortment of bracelets, and a pair of sunglasses that featured white frames.

Since her eyes were closed in the picture, probably because of the sun, she wrote in the caption that it is hard to keep one’s eyes open at times. She also informed her fans that her sexy bikini was from her own beachwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, adding that the set would be available on her website on Wednesday, July 8.

Within five hours of going live, the snap accrued more than 35,000 likes. What’s more, many of her followers flocked to the comments section and posted about 115 messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Looking amazing. Your husband is a lucky man,” one of her fans commented on the snapshot.

“So hot!! and ohhh, I am loving this ruffled top!!” another user chimed in.

“You two represent my couple goals. What a cute pic,” a third admirer remarked.

“The hottest model on IG,” a fourth follower wrote.

Several other models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Chloe Othen, Nadine Leopold, and Gizele Oliveira.

Devon has lately been sharing a lot of bikini and swimsuit pictures to promote her beachwear collection. Only a day ago, she shared another hot picture on the photo-sharing platform in which she rocked a tiny bandeau bikini to show off her incredible model body.