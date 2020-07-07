Natalie Roush Puts On Busty Display In Sexy Summer Dress

Natalie Roush gave her 297,000 Instagram fans something to look at on Monday, July 6, with a new update that saw her in a sexy dress that put her ample chest on display.

The three-picture slideshow captured the Instagram model indoors. In the first, she was down on a wooden floor with her legs crossed. She placed her arms between her thighs as she looked sideways, away from the camera. Her lips were slightly open, in a flirty expression. The second showed Roush standing in front of a blank wall. She looked into the lenses with serious eyes as she took her hand to her chin. The last shot saw Roush back on the floor. But this time around, she smiled brightly with her gaze down.

Roush wore a sexy summer dress that boasted a series of small white flowers against a light gray background. It had a low neckline that dipped into her chest, putting her cleavage front and center. The front also had two straps that tied into a bow, leaving a small cut-out just below it. The hems extended to her thighs. In the two photos that showed Roush sitting on the floor, she drove the skirt way high, exposing her legs.

Roush wore her brunette hair styled down and swept over to one side, causing it to fall onto her chest. She also opted to wear a bit of makeup, seemingly mascara and gloss. She accessorized her outfit with a stylish silver necklace.

Roush greeted her fans in the caption and asked them to pick their favorite photo among the three. In under a day, the photo has attracted more than 45,000 likes and upwards of 660 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to praise her beauty and also to reply to her question.

“3 [heart-eyes emoji] [fire] and by the way your smile is wonderful,” one user replied.

“Third picture looks flirty,” said another one of her fans.

“Honestly natalie i dont get how your gonna make me choose just one of them,” a third admirer raved.

“Beautiful photos. I prefer 3, you have a beautiful smile,” added a fourth fan.

Roush often shows off her figure on her Instagram feed. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a couple of images in which she wore a two-piece swimsuit in a lavender shade. The top had an interesting design, featuring an open crisscross front that exposed her cleavage. The overall bodice was straight-cut and had thin straps, which she pulled out to the sides in both shots. The matching bottoms had a u-shaped waistband, whose straps she wore high.