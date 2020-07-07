Cindy Mello Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In A White Bikini & Straw Hat On Instagram

Cindy Mello treated her 1 million-plus Instagram followers to a hot new photo on Tuesday afternoon. The model showcased her incredible physique while relaxing outside and soaking up the sun.

The Brazilian bombshell looked drop dead gorgeous in the snap as she stretched across the grass in a skimpy bikini from Monday Swimwear. The two-piece was made of a white ribbed material that popped against her summer glow, much of which was exposed due to the swimwear’s revealing design.

Cindy sported a tie-front top with a daring low scoop neckline that left her ample cleavage well within eyesight. It knotted together in the middle of her bust, drawing further attention to her voluptuous assets. The piece also featured thick straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders and wrapped tightly around her rib cage to accentuate her slender frame.

The brunette beauty continued her bombshell display with the lower half of her look, which was a pair of Brazilian-cut string bikini bottoms made of the same textured material. The swimwear showcased the star’s curvy hips and a glimpse of her toned legs thanks to its daringly high-cut. Meanwhile, its string waistband was tied high up on Cindy’s waist in dainty bows to highlight her flat midsection and sculpted abs.

Cindy did not appear to have added any jewelry to her swim ensemble, though she did wear a wide-brimmed straw hat on top of her dark tresses, which cascaded behind her back in voluminous waves. The finishing touches on her look was a simple application of makeup that made her striking features and natural beauty shine. The glam appeared to include a nude lip gloss, blush, highlighter, and mascara.

One hour proved to be plenty of time for Cindy’s followers to shower her new social media post with love. It has accrued over 31,000 likes and nearly 150 comments within the short span of time.

“You’re goalssss,” one person wrote.

“Most beautiful woman ever,” another user declared.

“You are just so incredibly beautiful and stunning as always,” a third follower gushed.

“Perfection!” added a fourth admire.

Cindy spends hours perfecting her physique in the gym, so it’s no wonder she likes to show it off on her Instagram page. The catwalk queen recently gave her fans some insight as to what she does during her sweat sessions with a multi-slide post that included a series of workout videos. Cindy performed a number of exercises that targetted her booty during the workout while rocking a skimpy white crop top and curve-hugging black leggings.