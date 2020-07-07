‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Shares Throwback Wedding Photo Of Himself And Wife Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor celebrated International Kissing Day 2020 with a throwback pic.

Jax Taylor celebrated International Kissing Day on Monday, July 6, by sharing a throwback photo of his and Brittany Cartwright’s June 2019 wedding.

Just over a week after he and his wife celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary by sharing a number of images taken at their romantic wedding ceremony last year, which was held at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, the Vanderpump Rules cast member returned to his Instagram page to share yet another image of himself and Brittany on their special day.

In the caption of his latest Instagram post, which has gotten over 22,000 likes, Jax told his fans and followers that he was spending International Kissing Day with his “queen” who he described as the “most beautiful person” he knows.

Jax also told his online audience members that the image of the two of them was taken when their wedding photographer was attempting to take a number of solo shots of his bride. As he explained, he had walked over to his wife and stolen a kiss during what was supposed to be her time with the photographer.

Although Jax’s followers certainly enjoyed seeing the photo of him and Brittany on Monday, they weren’t able to leave a comment for him in the comments section of his post because he disabled that feature when he shared the image.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may have noticed, Jax turned off his comments weeks ago after a number of viewers of the series called for his firing after the sudden firings of his co-stars, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. While Bravo has made no such move, some believe that Jax’s past antics, including the controversy surrounding the allegedly homophobic pastor he and Brittany initially planned to marry them, are enough to garner his own exit from the series.

Following the firing drama last month, Jax and Brittany traveled to her hometown in Kentucky to offer support to her mother, Sherri Cartwright, who has been in the hospital since early last month due to complications from a bladder surgery.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brittany remained silent on social media for some time after Stassi and Kristen were fired from Vanderpump Rules but ultimately returned to her Instagram page at the end of last month to wish her husband a happy one-year anniversary.

“Happy 1 year anniversary honey! Thank you for making me laugh every single day and for being my best friend. You’re my lobster and I love you to pieces,” she wrote at the time.