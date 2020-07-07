Haley Kalil Flaunts Bikini Body In ‘Sports Illustrated’ Photoshoot

Haley Kalil has a body worthy of envy, and she put it on display in her latest Instagram update. The model shared a clip of what appeared to be a photoshoot with Sports Illustrated magazine for its swimsuit issue.

In the clip, Haley was standing on the beach. She did not elaborate on where she was, but she stood among large rocks while waves lapped against the shore.

Haley wore a mismatched bikini that showcased her incredible figure. The top was a turquoise color, and the bottoms were a bright purple thing with thin, gold side straps. Haley looked to be fresh-faced and makeup-free in the clip. Her hair was styled in loose waves, and she wore it down.

The video captured the model from a side view. She wore her hair tossed over one shoulder and she leaned forward just a bit, flaunting her taut abs. Haley stood with one leg in front of the other with her toes pointed. The pose highlighted her perky derrière as well as her toned legs. She stood with her hands in her hair while smiling at a camera out of view. She struck another pose as large waves rushed ashore. Girls shrieking in the background could be heard as the waves increased. At one point, Haley lost her footing against the force of the water.

The waves might have been rough, but Haley was a good sport about it. The smile never left her face even as lost her balance. At the end of the clip, she had a little fun and shimmied her hips back and forth.

In the caption, she mentioned that she would be buying the magazine’s swimsuit issue when it hit the stands.

Haley’s followers loved seeing the candid video, and raved over how gorgeous she looked.

“There you go again, superstar!!!” one excited fan wrote.

“You justify the word beauty,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“So beautiful,” a third admirer replied.

“Love your smile. It’s happy and genuine, not a model’s plastic smile,” commented a fourth follower.

Haley’s genuine personality is one of the many things her fans love about her. Not too long ago, she shared a post that saw her rocking a red bikini while reminding her fans what normal bodies look like. She struck several poses that flaunted her flat abs as well as her stomach rolls. She wrote that bodies “move and squish and wrinkle,” and that there was nothing wrong with that.