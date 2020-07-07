Chrissy Teigen Tells Fan ‘I Don’t Owe You Anything’ After Being Called ‘Unrecognizable’

Chrissy Teigen decided to share her skincare and makeup routine with her fans, and while many people were grateful for the advice, one person had some harsh criticism about her appearance. While musing about Chrissy’s look, one commenter said the model and cookbook author was unrecognizable and had either “dropped 50 lbs. overnight or has cancer.” Chrissy wasn’t having it, warning the individual that she didn’t owe them any justifications.

On Monday night, Chrissy posted a video on Instagram where she shared how she keeps her skin looking so good. She spelled out some of the products she uses and said that she is currently enjoying using colored eyeliner. In the photo, she wears a gold chain, a black and white top, and appears to have a bright coral eyeliner on her eyelids.

“Ok… this isn’t her or some app that changed her face. I had to look back and forth like 4 times… either she dropped 50 lbs overnight or has cancer… this isn’t right,” one person wrote.

The post garnered over 500 replies in 14 hours, with many people coming to the 34-year-old’s defense. One of the comments from Chrissy herself.

“What would you prefer?” she responded.

The commenter didn’t drop it there, however. They went on to say that Chrissy’s bone structure looked entirely altered and they had to look several times to recognize her. The individual asked how she managed to alter her appearance in such a way.

David Livingston / Getty Images

As fans weighed in on the comments, the commenter kept pushing. After apologizing for a lack of tact and for not thinking out the comment better, the individual asked why they had “to go back and forth 3-4 x to make sure it was” Chrissy in the video.

“Is it an app? It’s not about skincare, but bone structure is completely different… you’re unrecognizable,” the person wrote.

At that point, Chrissy, who has never been one to avoid a conflict on social media, decided to shut the conversation down.

“Why are you carrying on with this?? Why do you think I owe you anything, especially after what you’ve said?” Chrissy wrote. “You don’t actually know me in real life, right? Thank god.”

Chrissy, husband John Legend, and their two kids are currently on vacation and she has been keeping fans up-to-date on their adventures. She posted a snap featuring her in an animal print bikini posing next to her children Luna and Miles in their own swimwear, as The Inquisitr previously reported.