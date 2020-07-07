Jordyn Woods Gets Flirty In Light Pink Lingerie & Tugged-Down Pants

Jordyn Woods tantalized her Instagram followers with some photos of herself in pink lingerie and tugged-down pants yesterday, and she posted two more images from apparently the same photoshoot today.

In the first photo, the stunner stood on what looked like a patio and struck a sultry pose. She angled her back toward the camera and placed her right hand on the clear railing and appeared to be tugging at her jeans with her left hand. She threw her head back and closed her eyes with her lips parted.

Her ensemble included a light pink bra and matching high-cut bottoms, and the latter arguably stole the show. It featured a lacy accent along her hip, and the sheer fabric added to the flirty vibes. She partially wore her jeans with the waistband folded over, and her bare booty peeked through.

Jordyn wore her hair down in an off-center part with her short locks grazing her upper back. She added to her look with a glamorous makeup application, which seemingly included light, shimmery eye shadow, dark lashes, blush, and pink lipstick.

Behind her was a small hilly area with trees and bushes. The photo was taken on a sunny day, and the bright sunlight lit up her face and left shoulder.

The second snap offered a better look at Jordyn’s face, as she glanced toward the camera with a coy expression. Again, her face was lit up by the sun, but the rest of her figure was left in the shadows.

There was no geotag provided to reveal her location.

So far, the update has garnered over 616,700 likes in the past 22 hours, and her admirers packed the comments section with glowing compliments.

“@jordynwoods you are playing no games with the people!!!!” exclaimed an admirer.

“I knew you were fine back in 2016,” declared a second devotee.

“U gettin too comfortable, i aint say u can show IG dis,” joked a third supporter, and the message received over 110 likes.

“On [sic] god I see why they hate you. Everything they wish they could be,” gushed another social media user.

Jordyn also took to her page to show off her curvy figure in a white one-piece two days ago. She sat on the edge of a modern pool with her calves in the water as she tilted her head to the right. Her swimsuit had thick straps, a low neckline, and a high leg cut that left her hips bare. She cinched her waist with a piece of white fabric and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses.