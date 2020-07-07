Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Travel To Puerto Rico And Fans Suspect She’s Pregnant For Bizarre Reason

Lala Kent has fans convinced she may be pregnant.

Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, traveled to Puerto Rico earlier this week, where he is currently in production on his upcoming directorial debut, Midnight in the Switchgrass, which stars Bruce Willis, Emilie Hirsch, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Lukas Haas, and Caitlin Carmichael.

Following months of quarantine, Randall and Lala boarded his chartered jet in Los Angeles and once they arrived on the island, they shared a series of photos and videos with their fans and followers, one of which prompted a series of pregnancy rumors due to the outfit Lala was wearing.

While there appears to be no indication that Lala is actually expecting her first child, a number of Instagram users left suspicious messages in the comments section of a July 6 photo of Lala and Randall in which the couple was seen posing alongside one another in dark outfits.

“Are [you] pregnant, I just have a feeling [you are]???” one person wrote.

“I thought so too why the clothes and blurr??” asked another.

In the photo shared by Randall on Monday, Lala was wearing an Adidas tracksuit, a pair of tennis shoes, and a beanie as she stood beside an infinity swimming pool.

“Aaaaand these are the comments I was looking for to see if it was just me… I feel it too..?!” another Instagram user shared.

Although plenty of Randall’s fans and followers were left feeling confused and suspicious about Lala’s outfit, which she seemed to be a far stretch from what one would typically wear at the beach, others pointed out that Lala had worn the tracksuit on the airplane and may have simply chosen it because it is comfortable.

After landing in Puerto Rico, Randall confirmed on his Instagram Stories that he and Lala were staying at the Ritz Carlton Dorado Beach and labeled the establishment as his “home.” Randall then shared a second clip in which he and a couple of other men were seen riding their bikes along a path.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lala and Randall were supposed to tie the knot in April but due to the limitations put into place due the coronavirus pandemic, their Newport Beach nuptials were postponed.

In May, during an interview with Us Weekly magazine, Randall admitted that it was heartbreaking for him and Lala to have to call off their wedding. He then said that Lala was very supportive and got him out of his funk after the unexpected cancellation.