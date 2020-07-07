Brian Austin Green Is Reportedly ‘Struggling’ One Month After His Split From Megan Fox

According to a new exclusive from Hollywood Life, Brian Austin Green is reportedly “struggling” to move on from Megan Fox one month after they publically split. The couple were married for ten years and are currently separated.

Even though the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, has been spotted out with women like Australian model Tina Louise and reality star Courtney Stodden, he is allegedly still having a hard time putting his past relationship behind him.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Green is supposedly not in a relationship with either Louise or Stodden despite photographs of the actor hanging out with both women surfacing online.

He previously said he thought Louise was a “super nice woman,” but that they had only just met the day pictures of them having lunch together were seen on the internet.

At the same time, Green noted that he was somewhat disappointed by Stodden’s recent actions, as she shared a rather strange video of the two of them together in a hot tub to her Instagram page. It seemed like he was not necessarily interested in having a romance with the 25-year-old.

“Megan was always Brian’s dream girl. He’s always been open about that. He had a crush on her even before meeting her and would constantly tell friends he had to meet her — so this split has been very hard on him,” an insider told the source.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The insider continued, saying that the 46-year-old was having a “very difficult” time putting their marriage behind him and that he is currently “doing his best.”

“He’s never been in love with anyone like he has Megan, and he truly feels like she was the love of his life.”

Green might be “holding out a little hope” that Fox will “come back” to him.

It would not be the first time, as Fox filed for divorce from Green in 2015 before they reconciled the year after.

However, according to the insider, “everyone close to them thinks this is done for good.”

The father-of-three is reportedly not having an easy time seeing Fox move on with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The two have been the source of numerous dating rumors since photos surfaced showing the two hanging out and kissing after they filmed a music video together for Kelly’s song “Bloody Valentine.”

Hollywood Life‘s source claimed that Green was not yet ready to jump into another longterm relationship and is instead focusing on his children and work.

He is eager to get back to filming when the pandemic is over as “it’s what makes him happiest.”