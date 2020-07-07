Valeria Orsini Shows Off Killer Curves In Skimpy Workout Ensemble

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini motivated thousands of fans on social media after she shared some new workout videos and a snapshot of herself on Tuesday, July 7. She posted the new content for her 4.3 million followers on Instagram, and it quickly became a hit.

The 30-year-old, who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican descent, photographed herself indoors with a cellphone for the first slide. In the remaining six slides, however, the model was seemingly recorded by a third party as she switched between a number of workout routines. She further exuded a sultry vibe as her fitness session focused on her booty, but she added some lightheartedness to the mood by smiling widely in a lot of the footage.

Valeria’s long blond hair — which featured highlights and dark roots — was pulled back into a high-ponytail that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders, likely to keep her locks out of her face.

She also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup, significantly glamming up her athletic appearance. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, sculpted eyebrows, mascara, bronzer, highlighter, and nude lipstick.

However, it was her killer curves that stood out most in the series, as she showcased her enviable figure in a revealing workout ensemble.

Valeria opted for a sporty black top that featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment, which was quite tight on the model, did not leave much to the imagination as it highlighted her assets and exposed a great deal of cleavage. Further on display was her chiseled core, as the top was very cropped.

The beauty teamed the garment with a matching pair of booty shorts. The shorts also flaunted her curvy figure, particularly her hips and bodacious derriere, as they barely covered her backside.

Valeria did not provide a geotag for the post, but looked to be inside of her residence.

In the caption, she shared a lengthy statement with fans, telling them she believes in them and sharing some workout tips.

The inspirational post was met with a great deal of support from fans, amassing more than 15,000 likes in just the first few hours after going live. An additional 300 users also headed down to the comments section to compliment her.

“Looking stunning,” one user commented.

“So beautiful,” added a second fan.

