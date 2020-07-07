Demi Lovato Talks About Allowing Herself To Feel The Pain From ‘All The Losses That I’ve Had’ In New Interview

Demi Lovato recently did an interview with Bustle, in which she shared how quarantine has been a time for her to grow and spread love. The Disney Channel alum revealed that she is getting serious with her boyfriend, Max Ehrich.

The Camp Rock actress also shared that she is now under the management of Scooter Braun, whose clients also include Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. Lovato told Bustle that she approached Braun in 2019 after feeling it was time to move on from her old manager, Phil McIntyre. She had been managed by McIntyre since she was a teenager and felt that his management had only fed into her eating disorder and substance abuse, among other issues.

“I projected my own abandonment issues onto other people, especially male figures that I looked up to as father figures. I had to reflect on, ‘What do I want my relationship with my manager to look like without enmeshing my own father issues onto him?'” Lovato said.

“Before quarantine, it was very difficult for me to cry. I had programmed the thought into my head when I was 16 that I’m only going to cry if people pay me to,” she said.

“I started doing all this work, allowing myself to feel the pains of all the losses that I’ve had or the adversities or traumas that I’ve faced. I think my ability to be vulnerable and be more intimate with people has really heightened,” Lovato continued.

When asked about her experience in quarantine, Lovato says the time has been “really good” for her. She shared that she has been working on her personal growth and has been in therapy, but is also enjoying spending time with her loved ones and being able to watch Schitt’s Creek.

Lovato also told the outlet that she recently wrote a letter to her deceased father who passed away in 2013 from cancer––he was an alcoholic and the two were not as close as Lovato would have liked.

In the letter she wrote, “I am who I am because of you, and I’m grateful for that. Because of your absence, I am an independent woman now. Because you were a pathological liar, I am honest to a fault.”

Along with the interview, Lovato did a photoshoot and posted the photos on Instagram this afternoon. In her caption, Lovato said she is grateful for this time “to grow” and “to heal.” In the photos, the activist is wearing different sets of ivory outfits along with gold hoop earrings. The pictures were taken by Angelo Kritikos and Lovato’s makeup was done by Rokael Lizama.