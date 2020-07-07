Farrah Abraham Confirms She’s ‘Open’ To Reuniting On-Screen With Her Former ‘Teen Mom’ Co-Stars

Farrah Abraham is willing to host a special.

Farrah Abraham isn’t opposed to reuniting with the cast of Teen Mom OG.

Years after the longtime TV personality left the series after an ultimatum from her producers about her life in the world of adult entertainment, Farrah spoke to In Touch Weekly magazine about a potential reunion with the remaining women of the MTV reality series, which includes Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell.

“I think adult conversations would be amazing,” the 29-year-old told the outlet on July 6. “I mean, I would be open to even hosting a special for Teen Mom, you know, and having all those conversations with everyone. Maybe I’ll pitch that, but I don’t know when they’re going to be back to [filming].”

According to Farrah, she felt like an “outcast” with her former co-stars during the many years she spent on the show but feels that things may have changed with the dynamic between them now that a lot of time has passed. So, for that very reason, she would be open to reuniting with the ladies on camera, as long as they didn’t bring up any old drama they endured.

If the Teen Mom OG reunion does get arranged between Farrah and her former cast mates, she will be taking the necessary steps to ensure she will remain safe amongst the other women. After all, years ago, Amber attempted to take physical action against her during a taping of the reunion.

“I definitely just will have my own security at my own way of protecting myself,” she shared.

In the meantime, Farrah claims she is working on a new reality show that will make the world a better place and lift up women.

Farrah Abraham attends the Boohoo x All That Glitters launch party. Dana Pleasant / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Farrah Abraham spoke to Us Weekly magazine during an appearance at Regard magazine’s 10-year anniversary bash and during her chat with the publication, she confirmed that she has not kept in touch with her former Teen Mom OG co-stars before suggesting they have failed to support her in the past and have allegedly bashed her and attempted to hurt her and her family.

While Farrah said that she wishes all of her former cast mates “the best,” she added that the only people she talks to relating to Teen Mom OG are the show’s creators and the executives.

Farrah then said that she is on “an executive level,” which is why she associates herself with people she feels are her peers.