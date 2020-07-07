David Schwimmer Pushed For His ‘Friends’ Character To Date Other Races, Says Lack Of Diversity ‘Felt Wrong’

Actor David Schwimmer is not happy about the lack of diversity on the show that helped make him a household name. The Friends star explained that he pushed for his character, Ross Geller, to date outside of his race and stated that he wasn’t happy with the lack of diversity on the hit sitcom during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday.

“It felt wrong that there was not enough representation.”

David explained that it was vital for him that his character dated a variety of women.

“I just thought, I really felt like Ross should date other people, women of all races.”

It seems as though the powers that be took some of the actor’s notes, although it took some time. After seven seasons, actress Gabrielle Union starred as a love interest for Ross. Later in the series, Ross had two girlfriends on Friends that were played by women of color, Julie, played by Lauren Tom, and Charlie Wheeler, played by Aisha Tyler.

The actor shared that it was vital for him to have diverse love interests because that was how he was raised. Both of David’s parents were activists the star explained.

Although the actor wasn’t happy that people of color weren’t represented heavily, the actor was pleased with how Friends portrayed the relationship of a gay couple.

“If you remember the pilot, my character was losing his wife to a woman. The way they portrayed gay marriage on the show and how we as a family made it work, I thought was great.”

Ross’ ex-wife Carol Willick and her partner Susan Bunch were featured heavily on the show. Carol and Susan’s wedding even had a full episode on the popular series. Adding to the situation was that Carol was pregnant with Ross’ child when the couple separated. The series showcased the family dynamic, including how Ross dealt with co-parenting and managed the loss of his wife to another woman. These situations weren’t often seen on television during the time.

David wasn’t the only one upset with the lack of diversity. As The Inquisitr previously reported, series creator, Marta Kauffman recently admitted that she didn’t do enough when it came to diversity on the show.

“I just wish I knew then what I know now. I would’ve made very different decisions,” the veteran showrunner acknowledged.

Marta recently realized that she needed to make a change in her shows.