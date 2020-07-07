Gisele Bundchen Praises “Her Little Yoga Partner” On Instagram

Gorgeous Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen posted a series of images doing yoga with her adorable daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, on Instagram Monday morning.

The post was a side-by-side comparison of the duo. The corresponding caption, in which Gisele expressed her adoration for her “mini-me,” indicated that they were taken 7 years apart.

The earlier photo on the left pictured Gisele reclined in Kapotasana, also called Pigeon Pose.

Her left knee was bent and her foot tucked beneath her pelvis, supporting most of her body weight. Her right leg extended straight behind her body. Both arms were stretched far over her head and her palms faced one another. Her back was arched and her chin raised high into the air. She had her eyes closed peacefully.

She wore rich blue yoga pants and a lavender three-quarter sleeved top with a wide neck. Her long honey-colored hair was swept up into a bun.

Baby Vivian was on her knees behind Gisele, mimicking her mama’s pose with tiny arms over her head, fingers outstretched. She also had her face extended towards the ceiling.

The little one wore grey and black striped pants and a white shirt. Her sweet ensemble was finished off with a pair of brightly-patterned slippers.

The two were indoors, in what appears to be a den. There was a dark, overstuffed chair and a sleek wooden table in the background. A framed sepia photograph of a woman on a motorcycle hung on the wall above.

The photo on the right displayed the pair once again, although 7-year-old Vivian seems to have honed her yoga skills over the last several years.

In terms of her physical positioning, Gisele looked identical to the first photo. The only difference is a small smile that played upon her lips in the more recent image.

Vivian matched Gisele’s pose perfectly, down to the leg extension, arched back, and serene expression.

Gisele wore two-toned gray pants and a heather gray tank top tucked into the waistband. Her daughter was dressed in cute rainbow pastel pants with a unicorn print and a white T-shirt.

The background was breathtaking. Two two ladies exercised poolside, with a vast expanse of vibrantly green trees and cloudy blue skies rolling out behind them.

Gisele’s 16 million followers were quick to show their affection for her post — it received over 274,000 likes and 3,000 comments in less than an hour after it was online.

Fellow model Carolyn Murphy commented with a bevy of sparkling heart emoji.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, Gisele also spent some family time with husband Tom Brady and their son Benny recently.