Britney Spears Flaunts Abs During Performance To Beyonce Song & Explains Why She Dances So Much

Britney also showed off her 'cool' hairstyle.

Britney Spears showed Beyonce some love in her latest social media upload, and she also offered an explanation for why she dances so much.

On Tuesday, Britney, 38, took to Instagram to share a new video of one of her freestyle dance routines. The “Toxic” hitmaker’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her get her groove on to various songs by other artists, but Britney revealed that her latest living room performance was special because it was the first time she had ever danced to the Beyonce song “Haunted.”

Britney was rocking an athletic ensemble that showcased her gym-honed physique, including her washboard abs and muscular thighs. She wore a black sports bra with skinny spaghetti straps and a scoop neck. The garment also boasted two additional straps that made a V over Britney’s chest.

Britney teamed the bra top with a pair of silky drawstring shorts. The bottoms featured a yellow base color and a vivid floral print that included shades of pink, red, green, and orange. Britney wore the tiny bottoms pulled down low on her hips.

The singer wore her blond hair pulled up in a high messy ponytail. According to Britney, her “cool” hairstyle was ’80s-inspired. She incorporated her ponytail into her performance by whipping it around numerous times. She dramatically threw her head forward and backward with her legs spread wide, and she also ducked down as she swung her neck back and forth. Her choreography included a few of her signature twirls, and Britney was constantly moving toward and away from the camera.

In the caption that accompanied Britney’s video, she seemed to suggest that she doesn’t think that she’s the greatest dancer, but she keeps on dancing because it brings her joy and allows her to express herself.

Britney’s video has received over 224,000 likes thus far, and her Instagram followers have been using the comments section to express their support for the iconic pop star.

“Get it GURL,” wrote The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“Keep doing what brings you joy Britney and don’t let anyone bring you down!” another fan remarked.

“Like how the hell does one get this much confidence? Asking for a friend. Also, remind me to work my trade mark walk off. B spears has got it all figured out,” a third comment read.

“Sometimes dancing is the only relief, I get it,” a fourth admirer said. “Keep on dancing.”

While many of Britney’s followers love watching her dance, one of her recent freestyle videos had some of her fans somewhat concerned. This is because she was performing the same leap into the air that resulted in the singer breaking her foot earlier this year.