Ashley Tisdale Shows Off Her Dance Moves While Clad In Ripped Overalls & A Black Bra

Ashley Tisdale took to Instagram earlier this afternoon to delight her 12.6 million followers with a smoking-hot video that showcased her dance moves and fit figure.

The seconds-long clip captured the actress in what looked like a gazebo. The structure boasted a dark wood roof with a star-shaped chandelier hung from the ceiling. The boho-chic inspired space was also decorated with a circular rug, a wooden stool that had a plant on top, and a chair that was covered with white cushions and a striped pillow. Several tall trees surrounded the area.

In the short video post, Tisdale showed off some dance moves that were reminiscent of her High School Musical days. She appeared to be having a blast as she swayed her body to the music and used her hands to make different motions. For the impromptu dance session, the 35-year-old opted for a casual-sexy outfit.

The social media star sported a pair of fashionable overalls that were constructed of a light-wash fabric. The area over her thighs was distressed, and the garment appeared to be slightly oversized. Tisdale wore one of the straps undone, which exposed her black bra underneath. The undergarment had spaghetti straps and a straight neckline. It showed off a hint of her cleavage during the dance routine. Tisdale’s sexy choice of attire also allowed her to showcase her toned arms and taut tummy but because of the way that the frame was cropped, fans were only treated to a teasing glimpse of her legs.

The actress added several accessories to her skin-baring look, including a gold statement bracelet and a gold necklace to match. She covered her short blond locks with a dark gray hat that featured a leather band. Tisdale added another layer of protection from the sun by sporting a pair of large, black sunglasses.

Her complexion appeared to be untouched, and her blemish-free skin looked nothing short of amazing. Tisdale kept her caption short and sweet. She did not go into any further detail about the video clip, but it appeared to be from a TikTok.

The post has garnered a ton of attention in its short time live. Over 60,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the post while an additional 307 left comments.

“You got a wonderful personality,” one follower complimented.

“Wow sooo good I follow you on TikTok and also on Instagram. I live you such a big fan also isn’t she a vibe lol,” a second fan added alongside a series of heart emoji.

“Thank you for sharing this with. All my love and affection from Italy. So amazing and wonderful,” another social media user added.