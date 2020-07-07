Jade Grobler Puts Her Booty On Full Display In Skimpy Black Thong On Instagram

Jade Grobler titillated her Instagram followers on Tuesday, July 7, with a smoking hot snapshot that featured her perky posterior. In the new post, the Australian model rocked lace lingerie set that showcased her killer body.

In the photo, Jade sported a black bra-and-panty combo. From her pose, she wore a classic brassiere with padded cups lined with sheer and lace fabric. It barely contained her voluptuous breasts with straps that held the undergarment in place. It also seemed to have a deep neckline that showcased her decolletage but was not visible in the shot.

She wore a matching thong made of the same sheer material. It appeared to have a low-cut waistline that accentuated her slender midsection. The waistband featured tiny straps that hugged her hips. She matched her skimpy attire with a pair of thigh-high boots.

In the snapshot, Jade modeled her sexy ensemble inside her home. She presumably posed in the living room, snapped from her legs up. She put her backside to the camera, allowing viewers to gaze at her pert booty. She looked over her shoulder and stared straight into the camera with a serious expression on her face. It seemed like artificial lighting was used to illuminate the area, which also highlighted her curves.

Jade decided to wear her long, blond locks loose. She let its strands fall down her back. As for her makeup application, she appeared to have sported defined eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, and thick black mascara. Although not clearly shown, she wore a string necklace, a bracelet, and a ring.

In the caption, Jade mentioned that Instagram deleted her picture, so she reposted it again. She also urged her fans to check out her website, letting them know that the link can found on her bio.

In less than a day of being published on the popular social media app, the saucy pic gained more than 25,000 likes and over 250 comments. Fans and fellow influencers dived into the comments section and wrote compliments. Most of them mentioned how sexy she looked, while countless others raved about her derriere and beautiful facial features. Some followers had difficulty in expressing their admiration for the model. Instead, they chimed in with a string of emoji.

“You look so beautiful,” one of her admirers gushed.

“Amazing pose! You have a great photography team!” another fan wrote.

“If they delete this again, we will boycott Insta for you. You are so hot!” a third follower commented.

“You are amazing. I have watched your stories and heard you speak. Such an amazing accent that I could hear all day,” a fourth social media user added.