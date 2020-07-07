Usain Bolt Shares First Photos Of Daughter Olympia Lightning

Former Olympic athlete Usain Bolt shared the first pictures of his daughter, Olympia Lightning, Tuesday afternoon on Instagram. He uploaded a set of pictures featuring baby Olympia with her mother, girlfriend Kasi Bennett, in celebration of the latter’s 21st birthday. Bennett gave birth to Olympia Lightning in May.

In the first picture of the set, Bennett posed in a strapless, champagne-colored gown. She looked down at Olympia as she cradled her daughter in her arms. The room appeared to be set up for a formal photoshoot, with mother and daughter seated in front of a floral backdrop — featuring water lilies — held up on either side by a pair of tripods.

The second photo showed Olympia Lightning resting on what appeared to be a fur-style blanket. The baby was wrapped in a pink onesie, with a ruched style that made it appear that she was wearing a ballroom gown. The princess style of her outfit was evident in the flower-style detailing that circled around Olympia Lightning’s midsection, creating the appearance that she was wearing some type of belt. Usain and Kasi’s baby wore a matching hat, made of the same pink material with the flower detailing and scrunching style.