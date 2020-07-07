Usain Bolt Shares First Photos Of Daughter Olympia Lightning

Former Olympic athlete Usain Bolt shared the first pictures of his daughter, Olympia Lightning, Tuesday afternoon on Instagram. He uploaded a set of pictures featuring baby Olympia with her mother, girlfriend Kasi Bennett, in celebration of the latter’s birthday. Jamaica-born Bolt may be the fastest man in the world when it comes to sprinting, but baby Olympia may have found the fastest way to our hearts.
In the first picture of the set, Bennett posed in a strapless, champagne-colored gown. She looked down at Olympia as she cradled her daughter in her arms. The room appeared to be set up for a formal photo shoot, with mother and daughter seated in front of a floral backdrop — featuring water lilies — held up on either side by a pair of tripods.
I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and To let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family. I Love you and happy 21th birthday ????????????.