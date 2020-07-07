Usain Bolt Shares First Photos Of Daughter Olympia Lightning

Former Olympic athlete Usain Bolt shared the first pictures of his daughter, Olympia Lightning, Tuesday afternoon on Instagram. He uploaded a set of pictures featuring baby Olympia with her mother, girlfriend Kasi Bennett, in celebration of the latter’s birthday. Jamaica-born Bolt may be the fastest man in the world when it comes to sprinting, but baby Olympia may have found the fastest way to our hearts.

In the first picture of the set, Bennett posed in a strapless, champagne-colored gown. She looked down at Olympia as she cradled her daughter in her arms. The room appeared to be set up for a formal photo shoot, with mother and daughter seated in front of a floral backdrop — featuring water lilies — held up on either side by a pair of tripods.