Clare Crawley Stuns In Workout Gear As She Posts Empowering Message To Herself Ahead Of ‘Bachelorette’ Journey

'The Bachelorette' star appears to be ready for her journey on the ABC dating show.

Clare Crawley posed in workout gear as she reflected on her life ahead of her journey to find love on The Bachelorette.

The ABC star, who will reportedly begin production on her season of the rose-filled dating show “very soon,” shared a new photo to her Instagram page that showed her standing in an open doorway and looking out at the world. In the pic, the 39-year-old Bachelorette star wore form-fitting magenta leggings and a cropped white workout tank that showed off her fit body as she gazed outside on a sunny day.

In the caption to the post, Clare shared a powerful message to herself about self-worth and self-care, which seems geared toward her imminent journey on The Bachelorette. Clare credited the prose to poet and author Ruby Dhal.

In comments to the post, fans and famous followers, including Bachelor Nation veterans Olivia Caridi and Tenley Molzahn, reacted to Clare’s message and her stunning photo. Several fans questioned if this will be Clare’s last photo before The Bachelorette producers take her phone away and whisk her off to an isolated location to begin shooting her season of the ABC dating show.

“U got this girl. Cannot wait to watch you!” Caridi wrote.

“Go let your light shine! You’ve got this!” another follower added.

“Go get your man Clare!!!!!” a third fan wrote.

“So so excited for you, Clare! Also your bod and butt look [hot]!” another added.

Several other fans wrote that they can’t wait to watch Clare’s journey when The Bachelorette finally makes it to air, hopefully later this year, following a lengthy delay due to the coronavirus health pandemic.

You can see Clare’s photo and the full text of her inspiring post below.

Clare’s new pic is the first photo she has posted to Instagram in nearly two months. Her last photo was shared on Mother’s Day in May, and in early June she shared a black square in support of the Black Lives Matters movement.

Indeed, the new photo with the reflective message has all of the markings of a final Instagram share ahead of The Bachelorette. It has already been announced that Clare and her suitors will be tested for COVID-19 and quarantined ahead of their dream dates, so this could be a clue that the process is getting ready to begin.

Spoiler king Reality Steve recently teased that Clare and her posse of dates are due to arrive in Palm Springs around July 9 to quarantine for a full week before filming begins on July 17, according to Cosmopolitan. The Bachelor blogger also stated that The Bachelorette will be filmed at the Ritz Carlton Rancho Mirage.