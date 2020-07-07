Anita Herbert Shows Off Insane Body In Tiny String Bikini

Anita Herbert put her sculpted physique front and center to her 2.3 million Instagram fans on Monday, July 6, with her most recent update. The Hungarian fitness model and trainer took to the photo-sharing app to post a snapshot of herself clad in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

Herbert stunned in a white two-piece that made her tan complexion stand out. Her bikini top had small triangles that exposed her cleavage. They were held up by thin straps that tied behind her neck. Her matching bottoms also had thin sides, which Herbert wore pulled up high. Herbert tugged at the right side, showcasing her toned hips even further.

Herbert also sported a denim jacket, which she wore lowered onto her arms. On her feet, she had on a pair of matching white sneakers. She wore her dark hair swept over to one side and styled down. She also appeared to be wearing dark shadow, liner and mascara, in addition to blush and nude lipstick.

She used the caption to ask how fans and clients about her current fitness program and how they like the exercises and routines. The post has garnered more than 29,000 likes and over 440 comments in under a day. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share how the challenge has been going for them so far. Many others simply used the occasion to rave about her looks and share their admiration for her.

“So after the work out I was thinking that really wasn’t to bad and then a couple of hours later my muscles in my legs started feeling it. Love it! Here we go ladies,” one user wrote.

“One of the best workouts I’ve had in a while! Can’t wait to get this bubble butt [hands raised] first time doing one of your challenges and I’m so excited to kill it,” replied another followers.

“Loved every exercise but the good mornings/squats were my favs,” a third one raved.

“[T]he first workout was killer [clapping hands] [fire] loving it!!!” added a fourth fan.

Herbert often posts photos that showcase her chiseled body, which she normally pairs with a lengthy, health- and fitness-related caption. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she did that last week when she posted an image that showed her posing on a balcony overlooking the ocean. She rocked a flattering black-and-white polka-dot crop top and matching miniskirt. The top featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and short puffy sleeves. It also had a lace-up closure at the center that revealed some of her decolletage.