‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Is 37-Weeks Pregnant And ‘Ready’ For Baby Number Four

Kailyn Lowry is ready to welcome her fourth son.

According to a July 6 report from In Touch Weekly magazine, the Teen Mom 2 cast member offered an update on her pregnancy this week in which she confirmed she is currently 37-weeks pregnant and very ready for the newest addition to her family, which currently consists of her older three sons, including Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux Russell.

Months after confirming that she will be raising her fourth child alone after yet another split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Chris Lopez, who she accused of cheating on her when she was pregnant with Lux, and again earlier this year amid her fourth pregnancy, Kailyn told her online audience on her Instagram Stories that she’s “ready” for her new baby as she posted a screenshot of her pregnancy tracking app.

In the image shared to the longtime reality star’s account, it was noted that Kailyn’s fourth child was the size of a canary melon with a length of about 19 inches long and a weight of 6.5 pounds.

In Touch Weekly magazine went on to say that Kailyn still has to commit to a name for her new baby boy after admitting in May that she wasn’t yet sure about what she would be naming him.

Also in May, Kailyn appeared on her social media page, where she told her fans and followers that she was considering a number of different names, including the name “Elliot,” before shooting down the idea that she would be picking a name that starts with an “I” or an “L” to match her older kids. She then joked that she may be naming her child Beckham Allen after her two closest friends, Becky Hayter and Mark Allen, Jr.

In the past, Kailyn has made it clear that she doesn’t want her new child to have a common or overused name.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kailyn addressed her strained relationship with on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris during an interview with Us Weekly magazine in March of this year, explaining that after becoming pregnant with their second child, she learned that Chris was still seeing his ex-girlfriend and had supposedly be dating her the entire time they were together and lying to them both.

“It’s hurtful. When I loved someone so hard, it was devastating to know he was capable of hurting me to the extent that he has,” she shared. “When someone can lie through their teeth so well … I fell for it, only to find out later my gut was right all along.”