Donald Trump’s Poll Numbers Hit ‘Largest Partisan Gap’ In Approval Ever Recorded By Gallup

New polling related to approval numbers for President Donald Trump reveals a new record. Approval among Republicans remains quite high for Trump. However, his approval rating with Democrats and independents has dropped and that makes for a new record-high gap.

Gallup shared their latest polling revelations on Monday. Trump’s overall approval rating came in at 38 percent, which represented a dip in comparison to what the numbers showed for the president from December 2019 up to this past May.

The current overall approval rating hadn’t shifted significantly with this latest round of polling. However, things shifted when broken down by party. The data was collected from June 8 to 30 and it brought both good news and bad for the president.

Approval among Republicans ticked up slightly for Trump. The previous numbers, collected from May 28 to June 4, came in at an 85 percent approval for the president among Republicans. The new data bumped that level up to 91 percent. That six-point gain is certainly good news for the president.

However, Trump’s approval rating did drop among both independents and Democrats. Among Democrats, Trump’s approval dropped from 5 percent to just 2 percent.

The president also suffered a six-point loss among independents, going from 39 to 33 percent.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Those new numbers revealed a record-high approval gap on a partisan level. That 89-point difference in terms of Republican approval versus approval from Democrats was the largest partisan gap that Gallup had ever recorded in one survey.

This comes less than a week after a different set of polling data presented another record high for Trump. Numbers from Politico/Morning Consult showed the president with the highest number recorded in terms of those believing the country was on the wrong track under Trump’s leadership.

According to Gallup, Trump’s previous highest partisan gaps came in January and February, when both sat at 87 percent.

While Trump’s 91 percent approval among Republicans is still a solid number, it is a bit of a drop in comparison to some prior polling periods. Trump’s approval within his party hit a high of 94 percent in late January. The lowest it had been during his tenure was 90 percent, which was recorded both in March 2019 and November 2019.

The president’s current approval rating among independents was revealed to be tied at its lowest. Trump sat at 33 percent approval in this group in March 2019 as well.

This is the lowest approval rating that Trump has seen among Democrats. He hit a high of 7 percent in both January 2020 and April, and his approval among Democrats had ranged from 4 to 7 percent throughout his presidency until this new data emerged.

The newly-revealed Gallup polling also showed that Trump’s approval rating has dropped to some degree in every group of voters. That includes gender and age breakdowns, as well as splits based on race, level of education, and region of the country.

These numbers would seem to signal that the president has some work to do heading into the upcoming 2020 presidential election.