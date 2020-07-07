Cindy Prado Rocks Unbuttoned Sweater & Daisy Dukes

Cindy Prado looked stunning while she stepped out for some coffee in her latest Instagram share. The popular influencer looked casual and chic in an unbuttoned sweater and a pair of Daisy Dukes.

The model’s update consisted of eight flirty photos that captured her looking smoking hot while she sipped what appeared to be an iced coffee. She sat at an outdoor table for most of the shots.

Cindy rocked her outfit. Her sweater was white with a button-up front. She wore several of the bottom ones unbuttoned, showing off her tight abs. Her shorts were rolled at the hem and showed off her toned thighs. She paired them with a black belt. She also sported a pair of white sneakers and white ankle socks. On her face, the model wore a pair of stylish wire-rimmed sunglasses. She completed her look with a small black handbag.

Cindy’s hair was styled with natural waves, and she wore it down. As far as accessories, she paired layered gold necklaces with hoop earrings. While the sunglasses obscured most of her face, she appeared to be wearing a pink shade of lipstick.

The first photo captured Cindy from the front as she seductively held the straw of her drink between her lips. She stood with one hip cocked to the side, flaunting her hips. The bottom of her sweater was open, exposing the bare skin on her abdomen.

The rest of the photos were a combination of snaps that saw Cindy sitting at a table as well as standing. One photo captured her flashing a flirty smile with her tongue sticking out while she stood facing the camera.

Another snapshot saw the model sitting a table with the straw of her drink between her lips. Yet another one saw her siting with her legs crossed while she sipped from the drink, showing off her toned pins and trim waistline.

Many of Cindy’s fans loved her laid back summer look.

Some took a moment to give the post some love.

“Slaying sexy prettiest cutest ravishingly gorgeous stunning angel,” gushed one admirer.

“Yes princess You have a perfect physique, you are so sexy,” a second follower wrote.

“Wow you are so beautiful and pretty,” a third fan echoed.

“Cindy can make anything look great! Very sexy gorgeous woman!” a fourth fan chimed in.

The post was a hit, with more than 13,000 of her followers hitting the like button within an hour of it being shared to her Instagram account.

Yesterday, Cindy shared a post that saw her looking elegant in a wraparound top and a pair of slacks.