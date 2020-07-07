Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Toned & Tanned Physique In Crop Top & Versace Shorts

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The chart-topping singer uses the social media platform regularly and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload outfit post.

The “Break My Heart” hitmaker stunned in a pink crop top that displayed her decolletage and toned midriff. The sleeveless garment showed off the numerous tattoos inked on her arms and her tanned skin. Lipa paired the ensemble with shimmery high-waisted Versace shorts that featured their signature logo going across the top and a green plant pattern all over. She scraped her hair off her face and pulled it up in a high bun. Lipa kept her nails short and painted them yellow with smiley faces. She accessorized with a colorful necklace, a gold watch, and small earrings. For her makeup application, Lipa appeared to have applied to be going a natural look that included a glossy lip.

The 24-year-old treated followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Lipa posed on a white sofa. On the wall behind her appeared artwork of a green car. The entertainer rested one elbow on the arm of the chair and looked down at the camera lens with a strong expression.

In the next slide, Lipa was captured side-on with both her elbows on the arm of the chair. She looked up to her right and showcased her side profile which highlighted her strong jawline. Lipa placed both her hands on her shorts and parted her lips slightly.

The music star left her post without a caption but that didn’t seem to bother her 48 million followers. In the span of 50 minutes, her post racked up more than 660,000 likes and over 3,900 comments, proving to be instantly popular.

“You’re my world,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“At this point, I think you’re actively trying to give me a heart attack,” another person shared.

“WE HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO STAN,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“Literally the hottest person alive,” a fourth admirer commented.

Lipa’s tanned skin complexion is very likely due to the fact that she visited St. Lucia with her model boyfriend Anwar Hadid. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a number of snapshots from the vacation. In one pic, the duo enjoyed some one-on-one time at the beach. Lipa wore a yellow bikini top and scraped her wet hair back while Hadid went topless but opted for a black bucket hat.