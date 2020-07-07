‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Slays In A Gingham Bikini, Praises ‘Much Needed BFF Time’ With Heather Martin

Former The Bachelorette Hannah Brown is back in California and she is clearly having a blast with her bestie Heather Martin. The two met while filming Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and they are together again and seemingly inseparable. Monday night, Hannah shared some adorable updates via her Instagram page and fans went crazy over them.

For much of the spring, Hannah was away from California. Although Hannah had moved into an apartment in Los Angeles after her season aired last year, she was in Florida and then Alabama from March through June. First, she hung out in Florida with The Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron and his crew for a few weeks. Then, she joined her parents and brother back home in Alabama to ride out the coronavirus quarantine period.

Last week, Hannah shared that she was leaving Alabama. She wrote about being ready for a new chapter in her life, and soon she revealed that she was back in California. However, she did not head back to Los Angeles. Instead, she joined Heather at her home outside of San Diego.

In Hannah’s Monday night post, she noted that she was getting some much-needed quality time with her “BFF” Heather. The first photo in Hannah’s post showed the two ladies in bikinis, smiling as they stood on the beach.

Hannah wore what appeared to be a blue-and-white gingham bikini that gave her the opportunity to show off her phenomenal figure. The triangle top and matching bottoms highlighted The Bachelorette star’s tan as well as her chiseled abs, along with a hint of cleavage.

Heather wore a bikini as well, and she and Hannah looked at one another as they laughed, an arm around one another’s back.

The second part of Hannah’s latest post showed her in the dining room of Heather’s place and they were both dancing and being silly. Heather played the air guitar at one point and eventually ran and jumped into Hannah’s arms.

In the comment section, upcoming The Bachelor star Matt James quipped that he would share the title, meaning that he would share the title of being Hannah’s BFF with Heather. Matt is Tyler’s best friend, and he and Hannah grew quite close while she was staying in Florida.

In another comment, Heather joked about how she was confused about why Dancing with the Stars had not asked her to join the cast when Hannah did it last fall. This was clearly a joke Heather was making about her dancing skills.

The Bachelorette star’s post received almost 325,000 likes overnight along with almost 900 comments.

“Glad to see you having fun again!” one of Hannah’s followers wrote.

“Fun times with Besties is good for your soul,” someone else noted.

It looks like this time with Heather in San Diego is exactly what Hannah needed right now. Fans are thrilled to see her looking so fabulous, both physically and mentally, and everybody will be anxious to see what comes next for The Bachelorette star.