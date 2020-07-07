Nick Cordero’s GoFundMe Nears $1 Million, Days After The Actor Passed Away From COVID-19

Fans and friends of Broadway star Nick Cordero have contributed almost $1 million to his GoFundMe page. This news comes as the A Bronx Tale actor passed away from coronavirus on Sunday evening after a months-long battle. The funds will be given to Nick’s wife, Amanda Kloots, and the couple’s 1-year-old son, Elvis Eduardo Cordero.

The GoFundMe page was started on April 18 by a few friends to benefit Amanda. The money raised from the page will help Amanda “to pay for the hospital bills,” which are expected to be quite hefty. Nick was first admitted to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles back in March. The star was initially believed to have pneumonia but tested positive for the coronavirus. Nick suffered severe complications from the illness, including the amputation of his right leg, and at one point, he was on dialysis. Amanda described the battle as a “vicious ICU dance.” The star succumbed to his illness on Sunday.

Friends and fans were quick to support Amanda, who the organizers describe as “always one of the first to offer assistance to those in need.” Over 18,000 people have donated to the campaign since it began. Amanda had provided almost daily updates on Nick’s condition throughout his battle. For several months, she was unable to visit the hospital due to coronavirus-related restrictions. Amanda relied on FaceTime calls and updates from the nurses.

It seems as though many people have felt a connection with the fitness instructor and have long followed Nick’s journey.

“I have followed your story from day one and prayed harder each and every day,” a contributor shared.

“I too have been following your family’s struggle with this and prayed for Nick to have a better outcome,” another person wrote.

A large number of people have donated since Sunday. Most of the donations are small, at just $25 or $50, but a few contributions of more than $2,000 have been made in the past few days. The current total raised is just over $940,000. This amount is more than double the initial goal of $480,000.

Amanda has not commented on the donations since Nick’s passing, but back in May, the young mother shared her appreciation.

“I want to THANK everyone on behalf of Nick as well for the incredible donations we have received! I am BLOWN AWAY and in disbelief,” Amanda wrote.

Nick’s wife also thanked the organizers for their efforts and for “spearheading this help at a time where I couldn’t even think of how to get through the next ten minutes.”