Brazilian Fitness Model Bruna Rangel Lima Puts Toned Booty On Show In Tropical Monokini

Bruna Rangel Lima showed off her enviable booty to her 4 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, July 7, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a double update in which she sported a skimpy monokini that put her fit body on display.

The two-picture slideshow captured the Brazilian fitness model striking sultry poses on the beach. In the first, Lima posed with her back to the camera, putting her toned derriere front and center. She crossed her ankles, further outlining her hourglass figure. The second showed her facing the photographer, giving her fans a complete view of her body and swimsuit. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Malibu, California.

Lima wore a one-piece that boasted green leaves and pink flowers against a white background, creating a tropical print. The suit had a one-shouldered design that left her upper-left torso exposed. The neckline dipped low on that side, teasing a bit of her cleavage. It had a large cut-out on the front and back, showing off her tight stomach and strong back. Its high-cut legs bared her curvy hips. Lima revealed her suit was from Brukinis Brazilian Bikinis, her own line of swimwear.

Lima wore her blond highlighted hair parted in the middle and styled down. In both shots, she wore it pulled over her right shoulder. She also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup, adding glam to her beach look.

She captioned the post with a message that encouraged her fans to shop the new items from her collection, which have recently dropped. Lima also tagged the Los Angeles-based photographer known as JB. The photo proved to be an immediate hit with her fans. Within the first hour, it attracted more than 43,400 likes and over 380 comments. Instagram users used the comments section to shower Lima in compliments written in different languages, particularly her native Portuguese and English.

“Goddess on the beach,” one user wrote.

“You’re so beautiful!” replied another fan.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” a third one chimed in.

“Everything perfect!!” added a fourth fan, adding the hashtags “Perfection” and “Goddess” after the words.

Lima often takes to her Instagram feed to post photos of herself modeling the pieces from her collection. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she did just that on Monday when she wore a hot pink two-piece whose top appeared to be strapless. It had rectangular cups with two parallel straps that went around her torso. Her matching bottoms boasted a thong back and thin straps that she wore high on her sides, once again exposing her signature backside.