Former Reddit CEO Says ‘We Knew’ About Ghislaine Maxwell & Jeffrey Epstein As Far Back As 2011

Ellen Pao, a former CEO at social media platform Reddit and current partner at venture capital company Kleiner Perkins, claimed that many in elite circles were aware of Ghislaine Maxwell’s procurement of underage girls to the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein as far back as 2011.

Pao made the allegations on her Twitter feed. Though she changed her profile to private shortly after the statements began to garner attention, the tweets were captured in screenshots that were published by TheDaily Beast reporter Lachlan Markay.

“[Ghislaine Maxwell] was at the Kleiner holiday party in 2011, but I had no desire to meet her much less have a photo taken with her. We knew about her supplying underage girls for sex, but I guess that was fine with the ‘cool’ people who managed the tightly controlled guest list,” Pao wrote.

After some Twitter users expressed outrage that many had known about Epstein and Maxwell’s dealings with underage girls, Pao appeared to walk back her claim slightly. In another tweet that was again captured in a screenshot, she wrote that a more “accurate” description would be to say that people “suspected” that Maxwell was involved in the immoral dealings versus actually knowing about it.

Other users offered their criticism of Pao herself, suggesting that she had been complicit by not speaking up at the time. However, the former Reddit CEO defended her actions by explaining that she was still in a relatively minor position with little power at the time.

“Of course I wasn’t [okay with it],” Pao wrote. “But I was a junior partner on the outside of the inner circle, and what I said made no difference here and in many other decisions.”

Though Epstein was convicted in 2008 for procuring an underage girl for prostitution and soliciting prostitution, he was released from prison after just 13 months and continued to move in elite circles even after the guilty verdict.

Celebrities who saw Epstein after his prison sentence include Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom and billionaire Bill Gates. Epstein even managed to maintain an office, unlimited key card access, and a faculty profile page at Harvard University despite his position a registered sex offender (via The New York Times).

Epstein was arrested for a second time in 2019 in a headline-grabbing furor that ended with his death in a Manhattan jail.

The disgraced financier is in the headlines once more after Maxwell, who has been described as both his girlfriend and his madam, was recently arrested at her New Hampshire mansion hideaway.

