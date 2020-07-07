Olivia Culpo Looks Stunning In A Semi-Sheer Black Dress On The Beach

In her latest Instagram post, brunette beauty Olivia Culpo looked stunning in a semi-sheer black dress while walking along the beach. The gorgeous snap thrilled her 4.6 million Instagram followers, who raced to hit the like button on the post.

Olivia didn’t include a geotag, but she appeared to be walking along a pristine sandy beach. The water lapped against the shore and stunning clouds sprinkled the sky, and the whole shot had a blue tint that made the scenery look absolutely breathtaking.

Olivia’s ensemble was a jet black hue, and provided a stunning contrast to her background. She rocked what appeared to be a black maxi dress with an opaque black bodysuit feature that almost resembled swimwear. The bodysuit covered up her cleavage and hugged her slim waist, and had no pant portion, so her long, lean legs were on full display.

The look had a semi-sheer overlay with a delicate fabric that cascaded down her slim figure and blew in the wind around her calves. The look appeared to have a slit up one side that revealed a bit of extra skin, and every inch of her legs was visible through the gorgeous fabric.

The dress had a halter neckline with a chunky chain necklace layered over top, and the cut flaunted Olivia’s slim shoulders and arms.

Her brunette locks tumbled down her chest in an effortlessly tousled style, and her beauty look was natural yet stunning.

Olivia appeared to have a soft pink hue on her lips, which were quirked in a subtle smile, and she gazed directly at the camera. She didn’t seem to have much eye makeup on, but she did appear to rock a liberal amount of highlighter, which gave her face a gorgeous glow.

She had a chunky chain bracelet on one wrist, and was barefoot, with a delicate anklet adding a bit of sparkle.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and the post received over 112,400 likes within 13 hours, as well as 459 comments from her eager fans.

“Wow wow wow goddess,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji, captivated by Olivia’s beauty.

“Omg, this picture is perfect,” another follower added.

“How are you this stunning, Olivia?!” another fan remarked.

“Gorgeous view,” a fourth fan commented, not specifying whether she was referring to Olivia or the landscape in the background of the shot.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Olivia stunned her followers with a smoking-hot double update in which she was perched atop a boat on the water. She rocked a golden bandeau-style top with off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a matching gold miniskirt as she stretched out on the boat like a bronzed goddess.