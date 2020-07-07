Lisa Vanderpump’s Beverly Hills Restaurant Villa Blanca Is Closed, Faces Allegations Of A Potential Bankruptcy

Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant is facing an allegedly permanent shutdown.

Lisa Vanderpump’s Beverly Hills restaurant, Villa Blanca, is facing rumors of a potentially permanent closure.

As the restaurant’s official website continues to feature a message regarding the establishment remaining closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and its Open Table account, its social media accounts haven’t been active for months and because of that, many are wondering if a report from Tamara Tattles may be true.

According to the report, the restaurant of the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is up for sub-lease as it faces a potential bankruptcy following a couple of sexual discrimination lawsuits.

Another report from Screen Rant on July 6, one of those lawsuits was filed by a former waitress of Villa Blanca who suggested the restaurant was a very hostile place to work. Two years after the woman’s case was filed, a jury awarded her with punitive damages after examining evidence she presented to the court.

Although Lisa and her husband, Ken Todd, who co-owns the restaurant with the Vanderpump Rules cast member, have not yet made any public announcements in regard to the future of Villa Blanca, which is the oldest of their Los Angeles establishments, Tamara Tattles’ report suggested that the venue has been painted white so that no one can look inside. They also revealed that the restaurant has suggested that they aren’t closed permanently, but were rather undergoing a renovation.

Amid the shut down, rumors have been swirling which suggest that Lisa supposedly can’t afford the rent on the property as others have suggested it is Ken who is in debt.

News of Villa Blanca’s potential closure has also been circulating on Instagram and in a post shared hours ago by a Bravo fan page, it was noted that the restaurant is allegedly boarded up at the moment with a note on the door.

Lisa Vanderpump is seen at her Beverly Hills restaurant Villa Blanca in 2010. Angela Weiss / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz announced in March that they would be temporarily shutting the doors to their restaurant, TomTom, which is co-owned by Lisa and Ken and opened in August 2018, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, it was confirmed that Villa Blanca, Pump Lounge, and SUR Restaurant, would be temporarily shutting down their operations as well.

In a message shared directly to his fans, Schwartz told his online audience that he would be missing them at the restaurant and hoped to be back open quickly and was met with a number of positive messages from his followers who applauded him and his partners for doing the “responsible thing.”