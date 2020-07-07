NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz Reveal Major Plan For Rudy Gobert And Donovan Mitchell In 2020 Offseason

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, rumors have started to swirl around the Utah Jazz and franchise cornerstones Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Following the reports of the dispute between their two best players, there are speculations that the Jazz might be forced to trade one of Gobert and Mitchell in the 2020 NBA offseason. In the past months, both superstars have already been linked to several NBA teams who are expected to seek additional star power this fall.

However, since the reported dispute between Gobert and Mitchell spread like wildfire all around the league, the Jazz have been saying nonstop that they have no intention of breaking their young superstar duo in the 2020 NBA offseason, adding that they are doing everything they can to fix the issue between their two franchise cornerstones. In a recent interview with Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Jazz Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey confirmed that their stance hasn’t changed about keeping both Gobert and Mitchell long-term in Utah.

Instead of trading one of them, Lindsey revealed that they are planning to find quality players that would complement Gobert and Mitchell’s game in the 2020 NBA offseason.

“As we’ve stated before, we’re looking to add players with the physical talent and the competitive makeup of Donovan and Rudy,” Lindsey said. “By definition, we want to build around them moving forward.”

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Despite all the things that happened, it’s hard to blame Lindsey and the Jazz’s front office for being optimistic about their future under the leadership of Gobert and Mitchell. Though they obviously need to gain more experience and address some of the issues with their game, Gobert and Mitchell have proven that they can compete against the best players in the league. By surrounding Gobert and Mitchell with quality players that fit their game, the Jazz could boost their chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season.

After months of silence, Mitchell has finally broken his silence about his relationship with Gobert. Mitchell didn’t deny that he got frustrated with Gobert, but as of now, he’s ready to move on with happened between him and his Jazz’s co-star.

“We know what it is internally as a team, and that should be it,” Mitchell said. “That’s part of that maturity and growing up. I could have easily gone back and forth with whoever on Twitter and kind of addressed it, but I’m just like, you know what, there’s no need for that. My teammates and my coaches know how I feel, and I feel like that was over with. That’s it, and I’m leaving it at that.”

The dispute between Gobert and Mitchell has undeniably put the Jazz’s future in great danger, but there are some people who believe that the team could also get some benefit from what happened. According to MacMahon, some people inside the Jazz’s organization think that overcoming the issue could lead Gobert and Mitchell to have more productive conversations with each other which could help them strengthen their relationship as the top two players who are trying to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Utah.