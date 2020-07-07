Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s New Instagram Share Stars Daughter Giovanna: ‘Two Types Of Girls’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s July 6 Instagram share stars her lovely daughter Giovanna and jokingly displayed what the reality star called “two types of girls.” To the delight of her 13.5 million followers, the former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member posted an image of herself and her only daughter displaying two distinct faces. The photo has been liked over 231,800 times and counting thus far.

In the photo, Nicole looked absolutely breathtaking. The petite Instagram favorite smiled as she rocked what appeared to be a black bathing suit with a coordinating cover-up in the pic. Her deep cleavage was partially displayed in the share. On her neck, she wore what appeared to be a heavy chain of some sort, perhaps attached to a purse. Along with that, she sported her favorite gold necklace that has the first initials of each of her three children’s names: Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo.

Nicole wore oversized hoop earrings on her ears. Atop her hair, which was darker at the roots and had blond frosted highlights, was a set of sunglasses. As for her makeup fashion, Nicole appeared to have a full face on in this image. Her eyebrows were seemingly filled in to make them appear fuller. She appeared to have on false eyelashes in the share, along with dark eyeliner and eye makeup. Nicole seemed to have contour on her cheekbones to make them stand out. The former reality TV star also apparently lined and filled in her lips with a natural color shade of lipstick.

As for Giovanna, affectionately known as Sissy by Nicole and her fans, had quite a different expression on her face. She seemed to be either sad or annoyed. Her mouth was open, and she had a frown on her face. Giovanna wore a blue T-shirt in the share that appeared to have a graphic in pastel colors. The 5-year-old had her hair pulled back into a ponytail as she sat right beside her mother.

Fans of the reality television star and the little girl got a good laugh at the image, including one of Nicole’s Jersey Shore co-stars, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

“I can literally hear this pic!! So stinkin’ cute!!!” remarked one follower.

“I heard her saying Mehhhhhhhh just like you do,” said a second fan.

“Lol she’s doing your ‘waaaaaaaa” face,’ joked a third Instagram user.

“She is legit the new Snooki. Mood for days,” said a fourth follower.