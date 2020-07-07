Johnny Depp Admits He And ‘Avengers’ Star Paul Bettany ‘Dabbled’ In Drugs Together

Johnny Depp appeared in court on Monday over the alleged physical abuse of his ex-wife Amber Heard. While testifying to the court about his past behavior, he admitted that he and fellow actor Paul Bettany had “dabbled” in drugs like Xanax, Adderall, and cocaine together in the past while working together.

As The Sun reports, Heard’s legal representation alleged to the court that Depp was prone to drug and alcohol abuse, and when he was using, he turned into a “monster.”

The Edward Scissorhands has strenuously denied any allegations that he physically harmed Heard at any point in their marriage, but has been open in the past about his struggles with drugs and alcohol.

While on the stand, the 58-year-old actor was asked to confirm whether or not he had taken drugs in his life. Depp said that he was 11 when he began taking pills and that he had taken drugs like cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, and cannabis in the past.

When asked during cross-examination if Bettany was one of Depp’s “drug buddies,” the actor confirmed that the two had taken drugs together.

“Paul Bettany is an actor that I’ve worked with several times, he is a friend and we have… yes, we have dabbled in drugs together,” he said.

Among the drugs they had taken, Depp said that they used Xanax and Adderall, two prescription drugs meant to treat anxiety and panic disorders, and sleeping and attention deficit disorders, respectively. Recreationally, users describe a feeling of euphoria from Adderall and sedation from Xanax.

“You would supply Paul Bettany with whatever medication of controlled drugs he asked for, is that right?” Depp was asked at one point.

“If he was feeling anxious or he was feeling unpleasant, I would give him what he asked for,” Deep confirmed, as Metro reported.

When asked to clarify if he had provided Bettany with cocaine, Depp responded in the affirmative.

Bettany has admitted in the past that he had taken drugs after his brother died when the actor was 16 years old. He says that he felt responsible when his eight-year-old brother fell and fractured his skull.

Depp was appearing in court for a libel trial against The Sun and New Group Newspapers in relation to a column that the outlet ran, which referred to the Hollywood actor as a “wife-beater.” After a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, Depp and his wife are appearing in court to address the allegations to determine whether the statement could be considered libelous.