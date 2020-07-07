Tom Hanks Shares His Perspective On COVID-19, ‘We’re All In This Together’

Tom Hanks offered some inspirational words regarding the pandemic.

On Tuesday, July 7, award-winning actor Tom Hanks shared his thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic in a virtual interview with the Today Show. Hanks offered a positive message regarding the need for unity during this time, according to Today.

Hanks has a new movie about World War II entitled Greyhound coming out on Friday. Thus, he explained how the battles the nation is currently facing are in some ways similar to war. Everyone is called to do their part to keep their community safe — whether it be wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, or even putting one’s life on the line, in the case of essential workers. He emphasized that being alone during this time is not necessarily a bad thing.

“That alone means you are contributing to the betterment of your house, your work, your town, your society as a whole, and it’s such a small thing. It’s a mystery to me how somehow that has been wiped out of what should be ingrained in the behavior of us all,” he said.

He went on to say that a unified mindset is necessary if the United States wants to get through this pandemic.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“What has lingered here is this societal question really of doing our part. Not everything I say has to be tied to somehow the war effort back during World War II, but there was a sensibility that permeated all of society, which was do your part, we’re all in this together,” he said.

He went on to say that he does believe the majority of Americans are taking the pandemic seriously and doing their part. He emphasized that despite how some people have chosen to not view COVID-19 as a threat, the fact remains that it is a deadly virus that has claimed many lives.

Hanks fully understands the gravity of the situation because both he and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for COVID-19 in March, battled the virus and recovered. Because the virus was still in the early stages in the United States at the time, Americans were shocked when he and Wilson went public with their diagnosis. They became some of the very first celebrities or well-known public figures to get the virus.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the pair originally sought treatment in Australia where Hanks had been working on his film. After time in isolation, they were later able to return home to the United States. The two are continuing to practice social distancing.