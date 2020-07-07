Bri Teresi Rocks Colorful, Barely There Bikini, Poses With A Surfboard In Steamy Video

Bri Teresi channeled her inner surfer girl in a new Instagram post on Monday evening. The model shared a sexy video on her feed in which she sported a barely-fitting crochet bikini as she leaned back on a surfboard. Her cleavage-baring ensemble left very little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

Bri’s ensemble included a triangle-shaped top made of purple, red, blue, orange, green, and yellow striped fabric. Black strings tied around her neck and back to hold the top in place, though the skimpy cups hardly covered her chest anyway. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center of the low-cut neckline. Additionally, her sideboob and underboob were on show.

Bri’s flat tummy was fully exposed between the top and a matching thong that appeared to continue the colors of the rainbow. The thong was cut in a U-shape, so the front remained low on her waist to display her abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her famously long legs were perfectly framed in the skimpy bottoms.

Bri accessorized her ensemble with a pair of dangling earrings. She also appeared to be sporting full glam, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, and a light pink lipstick. Bri’s blond locks were styled down in messy waves.

The video showed Bri standing against a white surfboard. Other boards could be seen on either side of her. The boards rested in sand in front of what looked to be a brick wall. According to the post’s geotag, the video was captured in Los Angeles, California. Natural light shone down on Bri and highlighted her toned body.

The footage appeared to be slowed down to pan over Bri’s body. She arched her back in a way that further showed off her figure and leaned her head back on the board. In the final moments of the video, Bri put her arms down at her sides and tugged at her bikini bottoms. She stared at the camera with a sultry gaze.

Bri’s post garnered more than 14,000 views and just over 200 comments in under a day as fans showered her with praise in the comments section.

“Okay fireeeee,” one fan said with flame emoji.

“This bikini looks amazing on you,” another user added.

“You look absolutely stunning,” a third follower wrote.

Bri always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. In another Tuesday post, the babe stripped down to a blue lingerie set that flaunted her round booty.