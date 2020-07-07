Rosanna Arkle Looks Smoking Hot In An Unzipped White Bikini

Blond bombshell Rosanna Arkle thrilled her 5.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a sexy white bikini on the beach. The shot was taken in Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia, as the geotag indicated. The beach itself wasn’t visible in the picture, but Rosanna posed in front of a lifeguard house.

Her swimsuit was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post, although she didn’t provide the name of the set.

She rocked a white bikini top that featured bright red detailing, including a red zipper down the front. Though Rosanna mentioned in the caption that the top could be zipped all the way up, she had it entirely undone, and held one side of the zipper in each of her hands. The pose showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage without baring too much for Instagram, and the white hue of the swimsuit looked stunning against Rosanna’s bronzed skin.

The matching bikini bottoms were a simple style, with thick, high-cut sides that stretched over her hips, elongating her legs. The photo was cropped just below her hips, so not much of her shapely legs were visible in the frame itself, but there was still plenty for her fans to admire.

The swimsuit bottoms also featured a red belt detail with a white buckle, and the belt went around her waist, accentuating her hourglass figure.

Rosanna’s long blond locks cascaded down her chest in a tousled style, and were darker at the roots and lighter towards the ends. She gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face, and appeared to be wearing long lashes and bronzed eyeshadow. She had what looked like a nude hue on her lips, which were slightly parted in the shot.

Rosanna’s followers absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 44,400 likes within 16 hours. It also received 537 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Absolute Stunner,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“You look so gorgeous!!” another follower added.

“I would totally fake my drowning to get saved my youuu,” one follower commented, referencing the lifeguard vibe Rosanna had in the picture.

“Hello you’re looking absolutely amazing,” another remarked.

