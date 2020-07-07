Hailey Clauson Snaps A Selfie In A Red String Bikini Top & Denim Shorts

Hailey Clauson returned to her Instagram page this week to heat things up with a steamy selfie. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model delighted her 561,000 followers with the shot on Monday afternoon.

Hailey looked hotter than ever as she rocked a cherry red bikini top that popped against her summer glow. The swimwear had a classic halter-style design with thin straps and a string band that wrapped tightly around her torso to highlight her slender frame. Plenty of cleavage was exposed thanks to the bikini top’s plunging neckline that fell just past her voluptuous chest. The number also boasted a set of tiny, triangle-shaped cups that added a teasing glimpse of underboob to the scandalous display.

Rather than the matching bikini bottoms, the 25-year-old went casual in a pair of light wash denim shorts. The summer staple appeared slightly baggy on Hailey’s legs but still hugged her hips to emphasize her killer curves. The bottoms featured a folded and tattered hem that hit the middle of her sculpted thighs and a high-rise waistband that drew attention to her flat midsection and abs. She added a thick black belt with gold hardware to cinch the garment in the middle of her torso, further accentuating her trim waist along the way.

Hailey stood near a sliding glass door as she snapped the selfie, which allowed an ample amount of golden sunlight to flood the room. She posed with her hip popped slightly out to the side and rested one of her toned arms down by her side. The model held her cell phone in the other perfectly manicured hand, though averted her gaze toward her reflection in front of her rather than at its screen.

The bikini model accessorized with a set of gold necklaces and left her blond hair down in a messy style. The finishing touches on her look was a simple application of makeup that made her striking features and natural beauty pop. The glam appeared to include a light red lip gloss, a dusting of blush, and mascara.

Many of Hailey’s followers took some time to show their admiration for the sultry shot. It has earned over 6,000 likes and dozens of comments and compliments within less than a day’s time.

“What a babe,” one person wrote.

“Hottest,” declared another fan.

“That’s a gorgeous selfie,” a third follower remarked.

“Love your top hottie,” added a fourth admirer.

Hailey has sported a bikini in many of her latest Instagram uploads, much to the delight of her fans. Last Friday, the star slipped into a skimpy white two-piece to show off her enviable figure. That post has earned her over 7,100 likes and 131 comments to date.