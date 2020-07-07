Savannah Chrisley Shares Sweaty Makeup-Free Selfie That Has Fans Comparing Her To Her Dad

Savannah was also complimented on her flawless skin.

Savannah Chrisley snapped a selfie of her face after working up a sweat, and many of her fans were amazed at how incredible she looked with no makeup on. However, others were more bowled over by how much she resembled her father, Todd Chrisley.

Savannah uploaded the post-workout photo to her Instagram account on Monday. She took the selfie while she was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. She held the camera back away from her body so that her face, shoulders, and chest were captured in the photo’s frame. However, her face was the main focus of the shot. Her tan skin was glistening with sweat, which gave her a gorgeous dewy glow. Her complexion was also smooth and blemish-free. Savannah’s bright blue eyes were sparkling, and her fluttery lashes looked long and lush. As for her full lips, they appeared healthy and moisturized.

The Chrisley Knows Best star gave the camera a close-lipped smile as she posed with her right hand behind her head. She was wearing a dark baseball cap, and two short pieces of her glossy blond hair were peeking out from underneath her sporty headwear. She was clad in a charcoal-gray sports bra that matched her hat. The garment’s low scoop neck revealed that her décolletage also bore the sheen of perspiration.

Savannah’s only visible accessory was a delicate gold chain necklace that featured a linked-ring charm.

Savannah’s fresh-faced photo has been liked over 51,000 times since it was uploaded to her Instagram account. Her bare skin also received a slew of compliments, including one from makeup artist Jessica Smith-Payne.

“Gorgeous without makeup and you look gorgeous with it as well.. but that’s skin is buttaaaaa,” Jessica’s remark read.

“I just love you!” Savannah replied.

Quite a few of Savannah’s followers also suggested that she looks a lot like her dad when she’s not all glammed up.

“This picture is a picture of your dad you look just like him especially with the short hair,” read one response to her photo.

“Thought this was Todd then I remembered he doesn’t sweat,” remarked another user.

“I never realized how much you look like your daddy. (but pretty) hahaha,” yet another commenter wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Savannah appeared to have on a full face of makeup in another Instagram photo that received a flood of compliments from her followers. The stylish former pageant queen was all dressed up in a dazzling sequined skirt, slinky high-heeled sandals, and a white shirt that had a special message for the coronavirus printed on it.