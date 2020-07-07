Pregnant Sophie Turner Looks Adorable In A Bubblegum Pink Mini-Dress

A very pregnant Sophie Turner recently showed off her growing baby bump in an adorable bubblegum pink mini-dress while attending a picnic in a park located in Studio City, California, with her husband, Joe Jonas. Hollywood Life even guessed that her choice of outfit might have been a subtle hint at the gender of her baby.

The article indicated that Turner and her 30-year-old spouse were getting together with some friends for a “post-holiday” celebration.

“Sophie looked super comfortable in a floaty baby-doll style mini-dress with a white t-shirt underneath,” said the outlet.

Her dress also had straps that tied into dainty bows on her shoulders and a ruffled hemline that settled a few inches above her knees.

In one of the images at the source, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star could be seen with her sunglasses pushed up to the crown of her head. She accessorized her simple outfit with a wristwatch and what looked to be a pair of flip-flops on her feet.

It appeared she had kept her makeup to a minimum, and she wore a facemask to stay safe while out in public. Her strawberry-blond hair was left loose.

The article indicated that Turner had “matched her protective face mask to her outfit, as it was pale pink with small patterns on it.” She did take lower her mask to enjoy her “al fresco meal,” though.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

A second picture showed Jonas walking beside Turner. He wore a collared blue polo shirt and black shorts and appeared to be putting something into his matching black backpack. The singer also wore a facemask and a black baseball cap.

The 24-year-old mom-to-be had a small purse strung over her shoulder and carried a reusable water bottle with her.

Hollywood Life further stated that the couple has actually not “publically confirmed they’re expecting a baby, even though it has now become too obvious to hide.”

Rumors first started back in February, but Turner chose to try and hide her growing baby bump for a while by wearing loose-fitted clothing. It was not until June that her “pregnant belly completely popped.”

However, it is not entirely clear when her due date is, for now, “it is just a waiting game until the couple welcome their first born child.”

Just last week, The Inquisitr reported that Turner and Jonas took a walk together, and the Game of Thrones alum wore a summer dress for that outing, too. Along with her husband, Turner was also accompanied by her parents as the family took their dogs for a walk through a Los Angeles neighborhood. She chose a chic white ensemble for the walk.