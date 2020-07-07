Suzy Cortez Does A Squat In Platform Boots & Skimpy White Thong For Steamy New Instagram Share

Suzy Cortez’s most recent Instagram share is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The Brazilian model took to her page last night to share a sizzling new snapshot that captured her in minimal clothing.

The photo showed the black-haired beauty posed in the center of the frame. Suzy did not use a geotag to reveal her location, but in her caption, she shared that the shoot took place in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The model appeared to be posed in the middle of a street lined with trees and telephone lines. A bright blue sky appeared overhead, and sunlight beat down on Suzy’s ripped figure. The model did a squat for the camera and turned her head to the side. She rested both arms on her knees and let her hands fall toward the ground.

Miss BumBum World 2019 opted for a mismatched outfit that showcased her enviable figure. On her upper half, the model rocked a string bikini top that boasted a vibrant red hue. The top tied around Suzy’s neck and below her shoulder blades while leaving her sculpted arms and back on full display.

The bottom of her ensemble was just as hot, and the Brazilian model opted for a skimpy white thong that left her pert derriere in plain sight. The model’s sculpted thighs glistened in the sun, and it looked like she had a small amount of sweat on her figure. Suzy completed her outfit with a pair of platform heels and black ankle socks to match.

The model styled her long, brunette tresses with a middle part and wore French braid pigtails that tumbled over her chest. She did not appear to wear any jewelry with the outfit and let her fit figure speak for itself. Suzy shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of gold-rimmed glasses that gave the look a Top Gun vibe. It looked like she lined her cheekbones with bronzer.

In the caption of the photo, the model made sure to tag her entire glam squad, which included her makeup artist, hairstylist, and photographer. The post has been recognized by many fans and has amassed over 14,000 likes and 156 comments. Most fans complimented her fit figure, while countless others let her know that they absolutely adore her.

“Very beautiful!!!! I love you!!!” one of Suzy’s fans exclaimed alongside a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Good Afternoon, you sexy thing,” another social media user added.

“Good morning sweetheart,” a third Instagrammer chimed in with a black heart emoji.